W-W-Weirdo Music: Tyler The Creator Stops By Funk Flex For An Honest Conversation & An Unconventional Freestyle [Video]

Tyler The Creator And Funk Flex Have An Honest Conversation

To the surprise of many, Tyler The Creator made an appearance on Funkmaster Flex’s show this week. Not only did the rapper stop by for an interview, but he also dropped an interesting freestyle to cap off their hour-long conversation.

It’s no secret that Flex isn’t usually a fan of off-the-wall rap–and he’s criticized the Odd Future founder before–but the radio legend came around to hearing what the two-time Grammy nominee had to say. During their time together, Tyler talks about everything from having the number one album, his thoughts on marriage, and the music industry as a whole.

Peep the in-depth conversation and one-of-a-kind freestyle down below: