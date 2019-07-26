FreeRocky: MopTop Mussolini Tweets Support Of A$AP Rocky; Twitter Yawns In His General Direction

Well this is quite the circus. A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden earlier this month in connection to an incident in which two men were allegedly assaulted by his crew. Rocky has been in jail for weeks and has just now been formally charged with assault. In the last few days Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump have both been involved with trying to get Rocky freed (Trump, probably to make it seem like he’s not a racist).

Last night, Trump tweeted out more support for Rocky while Twitter continued to remind everyone that A$AP is the same person who didn’t really care about Black Lives Matter and Ferguson.

trump to asap rocky pic.twitter.com/glhN9TP3EI — 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔵𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 (@suckmyqenis) July 21, 2019

Twitter is not crying any tears over any of this but is happily cracking jokes about the whole situation…peep the reactions.