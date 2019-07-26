Play No Games: Big Sean Lets Everyone Know He’s “Single Again” On A Track With His Ex, Jhene Aiko
- By Bossip Staff
Big Sean Confirms He’s Single After Longtime Relationship With Jhene Aiko
After a seemingly turbulent, on-again off-again relationship with Jhene Aiko that spanned the last couple years, Big Sean is letting everyone know he’s officially single again–and he enlisted the help of his ex on the very same song.
It’s not weird to hear Sean and Jhene together on a track, they’ve been collaborating musically for way longer than they were in a relationship. But releasing a song called “Single Again,” and getting vocals from your ex while you talk about her in a song is….different.
The rapper hopped onto Twitter to confirm that’s her one the song.
He also explained what the new song means to him and what he’s learned following the end of his most recent relationship.
