Play No Games: Big Sean Lets Everyone Know He’s “Single Again” On A Track With His Ex, Jhene Aiko

Big Sean Confirms He’s Single After Longtime Relationship With Jhene Aiko

After a seemingly turbulent, on-again off-again relationship with Jhene Aiko that spanned the last couple years, Big Sean is letting everyone know he’s officially single again–and he enlisted the help of his ex on the very same song.

It’s not weird to hear Sean and Jhene together on a track, they’ve been collaborating musically for way longer than they were in a relationship. But releasing a song called “Single Again,” and getting vocals from your ex while you talk about her in a song is….different.

The rapper hopped onto Twitter to confirm that’s her one the song.

Yeah and she sounds amazing!!! 💙 — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 26, 2019

He also explained what the new song means to him and what he’s learned following the end of his most recent relationship.

I been gone for awhile and barely on the internet, I learned so much about myself… I feel way more spiritually grounded. For the first time in my life I 100% believe in myself and that’s something I’m so happy I got to achieve in this lifetime… — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 25, 2019