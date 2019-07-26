WELP: Da Brat Says Her Sister LisaRaye Has RECEIPTS Of Nicole Murphy’s Michael Misick Messiness

Da Brat Doubles Down On LisaRaye’s Nicole Murphy Comments

Da Brat’s got MORE to say when it comes to Nicole Murphy’s alleged married man shenanigans.

As previously reported Brat alleged that Nicole chased after her sister LisaRaye’s (now ex) husband Michael Misick and LisaRaye said it was “absolutely true” and hinted that Nicole’s a “homewrecker.”

“Tha’s true, absolutely true. She messed around with my husband,” said the actress. “We’ve all done something we regret but when you do it and start being messy enough to do it to family?! I don ‘t know if she’s a homewrecker or not but I know what she’s doing to homes is wrecking it.”

Now Brat’s doubling down and claiming that her sister has RECEIPTS to prove that Nicole indeed meddled in har marriage.

Brat and the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” were on hand for a live taping in Fountain Square in Cincinnati, Ohio for the Cincinnati Music Festival. And when comedienne Luenell joked that “People said LisaRaye was lying [about Nicole Murphy]”, Brat clapped back.

“She has receipts, she got pictures, text messages, she got emails,” said Brat according to BOSSIP spies. “She don’t want it with us! We from the Chi!”

WELP!

It might be wise for Nicole to let Brat and LisaRaye continue their chatter before this situation gets evennnnn messier.