WELP: LisaRaye Claims ‘Friendly’ Fuqua Kisser Nicole Murphy Wrecked Her Michael Misick Marriage

LisaRaye Blasts Nicole Murphy Again

LisaRaye is staying consistent when it comes to her comments about Nicole Murphy. As previously reported LisaRaye blasted the actress after those Antoine Fuqua pics hit the net and said Nicole was “so wrong AGAIN.”

Later her sister DaBrat confirmed that Nicole “chased after” LisaRaye’s now ex-hubby Michael Misick.

Now LisaRaye’s speaking out and it ain’t pretty. While walking around Hollywood she told TMZ that Nicole indeed DID try to get with Misick during their marriage.

“Tha’s true, absolutely true. She messed around with my husband,” said the actress. “We’ve all done something we regret but when you do it and start being messy enough to do it to family?! I don ‘t know if she’s a homewrecker or not but I know what she’s doing to homes is wrecking it.”

She also blasted Nicole for doing this to her friend LeLa Rochon and later told TMZ that she confronted Nicole over her actions.

“I’ve been in that situation before—but amongst friends?! I definitely confronted her, she know it. I ain’t got s*** to say to Nicole.”

