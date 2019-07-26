IDGAF 3000: Gamora’s Unbothered Reaction To Tony Stark’s Death In Avengers #Endgame Is Posthumous Hilarity
- By Bossip Staff
Gamora’s Indifference To Tony Stark‘s Endgame Death Sparks Hilarity
We are now living in a world without Tony Stark. The beloved inventor who became Iron Man selflessly sacrificed his life for the greater good in Avengers Endgame and many fans are still mourning his inevitable death.
Gamora could give a f**k less.
Today, Marvel unleashed a super sad deleted scene of the Avengers’ reactions in moments immediately following Tony’s death and, well, Gamora was there but she wasn’t exactly *present*…
Shawty just dipped off like her Uber had just arrived and she didn’t wanna get charged that lil punk a$$ fee they try to charge you after 2 minutes.
Gamora’s apathy quickly became the stuff of social media enjoyment.
