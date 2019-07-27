Seriously?! Woman Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up The Swedish Embassy In Support Of A$AP Rocky

Woman Arrested After Threatening Violence At The Swedish Embassy

Weeks after his arrest, A$AP Rocky is still in Swedish custody–and as the calls for his release become louder and louder here in the US, one woman is taking her support to a whole new level.

According to reports from NBC 4 Washington, 26-year-old Rebecca Kanter was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to “blow up” the Swedish Embassy in Washington D.C. during a protest of the rapper’s incarceration.

A Secret Service Officer stated that Kanter first appeared at the Swedish complex on Monday, which is when she “threw liquid from a glass Coca Cola bottle at the doorway and yelled out ‘I’m going to blow this motherf***er up.'” She reportedly left the premises before law enforcement could intervene, but she went on to social media to write about her efforts.

“Why isn’t it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the Wold Bank, that I vandalized the IMF,” she wrote online, according to a criminal complaint. “Why aren’t I getting press for ASAP?”

Weird flex, but okay. Here’s your press, ma’am.

Kanter returned to the scene the following day, allegedly shouting profanities at embassy personnel and a student tour group. She was also accused of damaging property within the building. When Embassy staff demanded that Kanter to leave the premises, she refused–which is when the police were called.

The 26-year-old was arrested by secret service and booked on charges of willfully injuring and damaging property of a foreign government and refusing to depart a foreign embassy. She has reportedly been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.