#BasketballWives: After YEARS Of Beefing, Brawls, And Backstabbing Evelyn Lozada And Jennifer Williams Mend Fences [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jennifer Williams Apologizes To Evelyn Lozada
Basketball Wives was quite the emotional rollercoaster last week as Evelyn Lozada went rah-rah like a dungeon dragon and Jennifer Williams copped the plea of the decade.
Press play below to peep how it all went down.
It’s good to see these two making up. Especially after what went down prior to this come-to-Jesus moment.
Flip the page to see THAT.
THIS is the Evelyn we all know and love.
