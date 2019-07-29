Duchess of Sussex Excellence: Meghan Markle Guest Edits British VOGUE

Meghan Markle Guest Edits British VOGUE

The Duchess of Sussex is making her editorial debut. Meghan Markle has been revealed as British VOGUE’s September guest editor, marking the first time the September issue has been co-edited.

Meghan worked alongside British VOGUE with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the “Forces for Change” issue highlighting a cast of brilliant female changemakers who are “set to re-shape society in radical and positive ways.”

15 inspiring women from the worlds of politics, sport, and the arts are highlighted and the cover was photographed by Peter Lindbergh.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” the Duchess said in a statement. “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Christy Turlington, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Laverne Cox are profiled.

Introducing the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/b3xZpXBiyQ #ForcesForChange pic.twitter.com/YcW4ydOWXN — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 28, 2019

What do YOU think about Meghan Markle guest-editing British VOGUE???