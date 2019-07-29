Hello Summer: Masika Has Been Putting That Bawdy On Blast And It’s A Joyous Occassion
Many of you know Masika simply as a reality star and Fetty Wap’s baby momma, but people might be sleeping on the fact that she’s got a bawdy that’s absolutely ridiculous. She’s been putting said body on blast all summer and it’s as tight as ever. We don’t know what her routine is or what else she’s been doing for that bawdy but it’s definitely working.
So let’s welcome Masika into the hallowed halls of Hello Summer along with all the other baddies who have been giving us all kinds of looks in the warm weather. With all the banging body goodness out there it looks like we’ll never run out…
View this post on Instagram
Ladies, have you ever wondered what to wear under those barely there dresses? Well @kharibarbiebeauty has got you covered… literally! Keep swiping left to reveal what’s underneath the high splits and low slits. Log on to KhariBarbieBeauty.com to purchase your reusable silicone pasties and sideless reusable c-string panties. Follow @kharibarbiebeauty for more amazing products (P.S. both products are under $15.00 😘)
View this post on Instagram
If he only like the black b***ches wit the nice hair don’t get mad just get @kharibarbiebeauty Hair growth oils, & get nice hair, flip it in his face and walk away 😂 I did the big chop October 18th and started my Khari Barbie Beauty stimulating growth treatments, 3-5 applications a week. I trimmed 3 more inches off May 23rd (yes I know the dates it was emotional) ALLLLLLL my damaged hair is gone and I am now @chrisbrownofficial approved 😂 log on to KhariBarbieBeauty.com to purchase follow us at @kharibarbiebeauty That second swipe tho 😍 #hairporn
