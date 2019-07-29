#BossipMukbang: Closet Kerfuffle

Welcome to BOSSIP’s Mukbang! In this original series, we’re bringing you episodes infused with messy stories all mashed up with deliciously (messy) food.

We all know that the best stories from your life and relationship are shared over a good meal, so (smartly) put those two together to deliver some viciously funny content. From the first date experience, all the way to marriage we got some victims guests to spill EVERYTHING—but their food.

For our Mukbangs, we’re sticking with the online craze of storytelling on camera with messy, over the top meals but our guests are specifically dishing on dating. Their stories are just as juicy as the food they’re eating and in a twist, the BOSSIP staff is providing commentary on what we really think about our brave Mukbangers and their bizarre dating mishaps.

In this episode Jah Cherise (@Jah.Cherise) tells Sierra Swann (SiSi_BlackSwann) about a Tinder date gone wrong. Jah met a bangin’ baddie via Tinder but things went left when her crazy ex popped up. That means that their date quickly went from Netflix and chill to hide out in the closet—or get killed.

According to Jah her story ended (hours later at that) with someone getting stuck in the closet and someone getting some while she was forced to listen. Did we mention that we might’ve tricked Sierra into biting into something a little sour? Sorry SiSi!

Watch things get deliciously messy and viciously hilarious above.