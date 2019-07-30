Ty Dolla $ign Performs “Purple Emoji” And “Hottest in the City” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Ty Dolla $ign Stops By The Tonight Show For A Performance

Ty Dolla $ign started this week off strong with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gave us a listen to his track “Purple Emoji” along with debuting a new song, “Hottest In The City.”

In front of a glowing purple backdrop, Ty and some pretty serious autotune give a performance that just makes you want to hear more. There’s no word on when his next project is coming out, but don’t worry, we can hear him featured on Big Sean, Rick Ross, and YBN Cordae’s new albums…just to name a few.

Check out Ty Dolla $ign’s latest performance down below: