Stevie J Wants Joseline JAILED For Allegedly Stopping Him From Seeing Daughter During Miami Trip Last Weekend (Exclusive)

Reality Star Exes Embroiled In Custody Dispute Over Toddler Daughter Bonnie Bella

Stevie J has pleaded with a family court judge to throw his ex Joseline Hernandez behind bars after he says she violated a court order by deliberately denying him the chance to visit their daughter during a trip to Miami last weekend.

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star filed in court papers July 29 to have Joseline put in contempt of court after she allegedly purposely kept their daughter Bonnie Bella Hernandez away from him after he flew to Miami to spend time with the girl under a court order.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline for full custody of the tot, arguing that he was more financially and emotionally stable. He also asked the judge to force Joseline to pay him child support.

But in her answer, Joseline said that she’s doing the best she can to raise Bonnie, even though her income had gone down. She said that she’s never kept him away from the girl and asked a judge to make him start paying her 20 percent of his income.

Stevie and Joseline were in court last week over access to the almost-three-year-old girl, and the judge issued a temporary order where he’d have visitation and one overnight in Miami from July 28 to Aug. 11. Under the order – which was obtained by BOSSIP – Stevie was supposed to take Bonnie to school, hang out with her in class and then drop her back to Joseline’s at 7 p.m. He was also supposed to have unsupervised visitation on weekends.

Both Joseline and Stevie also had to agree to submit to drug testing as part of the temporary order.

Stevie said he and his family flew to Miami in the hopes of rekindling his relationship with Bonnie, who he said he hadn’t seen or spoken to for six months because Joseline froze him out of her life.

But Faith Evans’ husband said Joseline thumbed her nose up at the court by keeping Bonnie home from school and eventually stopped Stevie from seeing her altogether, his court docs state.

Stevie wants the judge to step in and put Joseline in jail for her refusal to let him parent Bonnie. He is also seeking an emergency court hearing, for Joseline to reimburse him for his Miami trip as well as his lawyer’s fees.

Joseline has not responded to Stevie’s allegations.