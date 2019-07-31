Hello Summer: Joseline Is Reminding The Wold Why All Her Reality Co-Stars Have Fought Over Her Goodies

Remember the reality star Joseline? The one who was out in the streets scrapping and ready to throw hands and get in the middle of all kinds of drama? That Joseline is…for the most part…no more. Now she is a family woman who only occasionally posts IG videos wanting smoke. Mostly she’s just living her best life and this summer that life includes putting her bawdy on blast.

Joseline has transitioned from video girl to MILF-y mommy deliciousness with aplomb and we salute the queen. So welcome to Hello Summer, Joseline. May your haters burn slow seeing these pics.