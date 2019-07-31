It’s A CurryVersary! Ayesha And Stephen Curry Are Celebrating Eight Incredible Years Of God Given Glorious Green-Eyed Matrimony-dom

Ayesha And Stephen Curry Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Do you know what today is? ISSA Curryversary! One of OUR favorite couples, Ayesha and Stephen Curry are celebrating eight years of marriage!

“My baby, my love, my life,” Ayesha captioned a photo of herself and her hubby on Instagram. “What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day. Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!”

Their eyes match perfectly in this picture! Wow. We love how Ayesha included their faith in her message.

Steph did the same in his:

“This wasn’t today but this was the vibe to celebrate 8 years of officially doing life together,” Steph captioned a boomerang shot of the pair sharing a toast. “Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry….that’s my baby right there….love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!”

For those of y’all who aren’t well versed in the Bible, the verses Steph is referring to are as follows:

10 Who can find a virtuous wife?

For her worth is far above rubies.

11 The heart of her husband safely trusts her;

So he will have no lack of gain.

Love it. That good God given love is thriving!

