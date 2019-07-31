#ArthurLabinjo 30-Year-Old Man Goes Missing After Boat Hopping In Chicago
Police Searching For Missing Man Arthur Labinjo In Chicago
Friends and family of Oluwafemi ‘Arthur’ Labinjo are reeling after the 30-year-old Chicago man went missing this weekend. His fiance Ashlie Stapleton told NBC Chicago that she desperately wants to find her future husband after he disappeared while boating Saturday on Lake Michigan.
According to Ashlie, their reservation was from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., but she and Arthur who were part of a group decided to extend it by an hour. Arthur apparently left all his belongings on a boat they were on and hopped onto another—and that was the last time Ashlie saw him.
Ashlie added that everyone in the group thought all the boats on the water that day would go back to the same beach they left from—except that was not the case.
“Based on correspondence that I’ve heard, he was under the impression that everyone went back to 31st Street…we later found out that some might have docked at Diversy Harbor and Hammond, Indiana…we don’t really know where,” she said.
“We just need to know where he could be…whether there was an accident…please reach out to the detectives…if no one else needs him his daughter does,” she said.
The hunt for Arthur’s whereabouts is burning up social media. He’s described as 5’11”, 199 lbs with several tattoos.
Police are urging anyone with information to call 312-747-8380.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.