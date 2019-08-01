Hello Summer: Oh You Forgot Amara La Negra’s Body Is Straight Up Ridiculous? Let Us Remind You
Amara La Negra blew up the entire entertainment world a couple of years ago when she showed up on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami and was so universally beloved that immediate comparisons were made to Cardi B and her ability to crossover to a mainstream star. Since then she’s been performing worldwide and killing it as a musician. Also, we should point out that she is fine as frog hair and has been this whole entire time.
She hasn’t let up for one single second this summer and has been absolutely showing that her bawdy is as tight and incredible as ever. So with that said, let’s go ahead and add her to our Hello Summer series and enjoy her most banging looks of the warm weather season.
View this post on Instagram
@amaralanegraaln for @fashionbombdaily “Nothing is impossible. You have one life to live. If you see an opportunity, take it. The worst feeling is regretting not having done it. If you have an opportunity, do it. Whatever your heart wants, go for it. Let people criticize. If you believe in you, that’s all that matters. Only you know what you are capable of.” ~ @AmaraLaNegraALN Photography: Fasçhiony @faschiony for @fashionbombdaily Makeup: @TheFashionistis Styling: @ClaireSulmers and @ValentinoOmar #amaralanegra is wearing a cover up by @isokenenofe . See more bomb photos on FashionBombDaiy.com (link in bio)
View this post on Instagram
WHO CAN KEEP UP WITH ME??!! ⁉️@alaskaair Did it again! But this year they Did it better cause they had me at the Parade! 😂😂😂 I truly came to give life to them all! Not even the protest that happened in the middle of the parade 🙄 could stop me from living my best life! Under The Sun, Snow or Rain The Show MUST GO ON! Thank you to all the people that went to the Pride parade in San Fransisco and Showed me love! I truly wanted to celebrate! Have fun and enjoy myself! It’s already hard enough for the world to criticize and judge you all the time! We all just wanted to feel free to be ourselves! Once again thank @alaskaair @sanfranciscopride @clubpapi @utafoundation for the opportunity! ( Ps. I was dying in them Heels! I Danced 3hrs Straight Under The Sun and a Whole bodysuit! But I never Show My Pain I smile and Keep it moving! Til I get to the car and fall apart! Lmao 😆) Dancers: @chriswatsonofficial @deronwalker @_m_myles @spiderhon ——————————————————————————— Me encanta poder ser parte de estas celebraciónes donde se celebra el ser diferente! El ser auténtico! el ser único.. sin importar las opiniones de los demás. el ser real consigo mismo! por eso disfrute con tanto gusto el poder bailar como una loca jaja 😂 como si estuviera sola! el poder disfrutar y sentir la energía de todos los que me rodeaban! Sin morbo! La pase tan Chevere! Ahora si… dure 3hrs debajo del sol con un enterizo y en tacones bailando sin parar casi muero 😂
View this post on Instagram
You See it!! That’s my inner mood! I be Feeling Myself… if I don’t love and Like me even with all my imperfections Who will? Exactly! 👅——————————————————————————— Yo misma Me Gustó! Me Quiero! Y Me Adoro! Si no lo hago yo.. Quien? Disfruta tu vida que es muy corta! Hoy estamos aquí y mañana no se sabe! Así que se Feliz y Disfruta! Olvida el que dirán porque siempre dirán! Wepa!!!! A Gozar!!!!👅
View this post on Instagram
By now most of @shoefeature followers and watchers of Love and Hip Hop Miami have knowledge of who @AmaraLaNegraALN is. While you know of her #complexion, #hair, and #vivacious attitude, not to mention her advocating for all the #AfroLatinas and anti-racism, there are some things you still don’t know… Come ask her about it at the 4th Annual #SHOEFEATURE brunch on Sunday, June 23rd | 12 noon | @ggswaterfront 🥂🍾PURCHASE TIX to secure your seat. Capacity is only 100! . #miami #lhh #lhhmiami #lhhatl #womenempowerment #wcw #beautiful #ebonywomen #shoes #miamishoestore
