Hello Summer: Oh You Forgot Amara La Negra’s Body Is Straight Up Ridiculous? Let Us Remind You

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

Will you come With me? 🛳

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

Amara La Negra blew up the entire entertainment world a couple of years ago when she showed up on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami and was so universally beloved that immediate comparisons were made to Cardi B and her ability to crossover to a mainstream star. Since then she’s been performing worldwide and killing it as a musician. Also, we should point out that she is fine as frog hair and has been this whole entire time.

She hasn’t let up for one single second this summer and has been absolutely showing that her bawdy is as tight and incredible as ever. So with that said, let’s go ahead and add her to our Hello Summer series and enjoy her most banging looks of the warm weather season.

View this post on Instagram

Pool anyone??? Hay Piscina 🏊‍♂️ Hoy o No?

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

View this post on Instagram

Wake up my love… Despierta Amor…

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

View this post on Instagram

My View! Good morning ☀️ Buenos Días

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

View this post on Instagram

Ass’k me Anything you want…, 😂

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

View this post on Instagram

Living my best life with @skyyvodka

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

    View this post on Instagram

    WHO CAN KEEP UP WITH ME??!! ⁉️@alaskaair Did it again! But this year they Did it better cause they had me at the Parade! 😂😂😂 I truly came to give life to them all! Not even the protest that happened in the middle of the parade 🙄 could stop me from living my best life! Under The Sun, Snow or Rain The Show MUST GO ON! Thank you to all the people that went to the Pride parade in San Fransisco and Showed me love! I truly wanted to celebrate! Have fun and enjoy myself! It’s already hard enough for the world to criticize and judge you all the time! We all just wanted to feel free to be ourselves! Once again thank @alaskaair @sanfranciscopride @clubpapi @utafoundation for the opportunity! ( Ps. I was dying in them Heels! I Danced 3hrs Straight Under The Sun and a Whole bodysuit! But I never Show My Pain I smile and Keep it moving! Til I get to the car and fall apart! Lmao 😆) Dancers: @chriswatsonofficial @deronwalker @_m_myles @spiderhon ——————————————————————————— Me encanta poder ser parte de estas celebraciónes donde se celebra el ser diferente! El ser auténtico! el ser único.. sin importar las opiniones de los demás. el ser real consigo mismo! por eso disfrute con tanto gusto el poder bailar como una loca jaja 😂 como si estuviera sola! el poder disfrutar y sentir la energía de todos los que me rodeaban! Sin morbo! La pase tan Chevere! Ahora si… dure 3hrs debajo del sol con un enterizo y en tacones bailando sin parar casi muero 😂

    A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

