Hello Summer: Oh You Forgot Amara La Negra’s Body Is Straight Up Ridiculous? Let Us Remind You

Amara La Negra blew up the entire entertainment world a couple of years ago when she showed up on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami and was so universally beloved that immediate comparisons were made to Cardi B and her ability to crossover to a mainstream star. Since then she’s been performing worldwide and killing it as a musician. Also, we should point out that she is fine as frog hair and has been this whole entire time.

She hasn’t let up for one single second this summer and has been absolutely showing that her bawdy is as tight and incredible as ever. So with that said, let’s go ahead and add her to our Hello Summer series and enjoy her most banging looks of the warm weather season.