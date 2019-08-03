Hello Summer: A Gallery Of Reasons Fabolous Is Begging Emily B To Take Him Back

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

View this post on Instagram

Caribbean Ting 🌊

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

Emily B and Fabolous have had a tumultuous last few months and it seems like she has finally reached her breaking point. She called it off this summer and Fab can’t even handle himself. He’s been posting apologies and emojis on her IG and he is determined to win her heart back.

Well, thanks to the following pics we can definitely see why. Emily is really Hello Summer material and we hope she enjoys her single life. Enjoy!

View this post on Instagram

The ball is in your court 🏀 @fashionnova

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Blackbird 🖤 Dress: @materialgurlzusa

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Give Yourself Time 🦋 Bodysuit : @fashionnova

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Pretty in Pink @fashionnova 🍬

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Parlez-vous Français?

    A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.