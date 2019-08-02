Pillow-Humping Drake Stans Are Wallowing In “Care Package” Sadness & It’s Hilarious
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Drake’s “Care Package” Release Sparks Hilarious Hysteria
If you’re wondering why everyone’s so sad on this glorious Friday afternoon, listen to Drake’s newly released compilation of beloved loosies (and tear-scented jams) that have countless Drake stans wallowing in sadness on social media while proving yet again that Drizzy is the greatest “event” artist of his era.
Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Drake’s “Care Package” drop on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.