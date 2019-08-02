Hot Girl Summer Activated: A Gallery Of Women Who DUMPED Their Men In 2019

- By Bossip Staff
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana - Angie Martinez BBQ

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Shareif Ziyadat

It’s Hot Girl Summer, y’all! That means it’s time to dump any boos weighing you down. You can live your best lives and enjoy yourselves without the dead weight. These famous women got their hot girl summers activated by ditching the men in their lives right in time for the warm weather.

Take a look…

Cyn Santana – She kicked Joe Budden to the curb and has been sizzling social media ever since

VIEWS

A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji) on

Yvonne Orji – She broke up with her football bae and announced it on her podcast to boot

La La – She announced at a club that she was done with Carmelo but that might have been short lived

Monica – This was actually sad for long-time fans…but she filed for divorce from hubby Shannon Brown

Kirk or Picard? Picard! #FinalFrontier #GoBoldly

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on

MacKenzie Bezos – She might be the MVP of Hot Girl Summer, making off with $38 BILLION after divorcing the Amazon CEO

    Adele – On the other hand there’s Adele who divorced her man and it might cost her hundreds of millions of dollars

    Mommas on the loose 🔥 @shameamorton

    A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

    Porsha – She may have broken up with her baby daddy after allegations surfaced that he was in DMs smh

    Emily B – She broke things off with Fabulous and he’s still begging to get her back

