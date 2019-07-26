ROZAAAY: Rick Ross Talks His Convo With Drake About Nipsey Hussle, Living A Healthier Life, And More [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Rick Ross Stops By Hot 97 For An Interview
Megan Ryte and DJ Enuff had the one and only Rick Ross up at Hot 97 this Friday.
The boss stopped by for a conversation as his new album drops, also talking about wanting to live a healthier lifestyle, hid conversation with Drake about the passing of Nipsey Hussle, and more. Check out the full interview down below to see what Ross had to say:
