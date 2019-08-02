The Cast Of “Dear White People” Gets Gussied Up For Vol. 3 Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
Netflix Stars Of “Dear White People” Cast Ready For Vol. 3
The stars of “Dear White People” hit the red carpet Thursday night for their Vol. 3 premiere. Cast members including Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Ashley Blaine Featherston and more got glam to celebrate their newest Netflix season.
We love Ashley’s look. We’re hoping her character gets some extra loving this season, she’s one of our favorites.
Check out more cast photos below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.