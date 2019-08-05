Think Like A (Creepy, Old) Man: Diddy Took Lori Harvey On What LOOKS LIKE A Double Date With Steve & Marjorie Harvey And Twitter Is FED UP

The rumors have been around for weeks now and it seems as though the internet has found what it believes to be confirmation that Diddy and Lori Harvey are a full-blown actual couple. The Shade Room uncovered photos of Diddy and Lori together having lunch WITH Steve and Marjorie Harvey. Whattttt?!?!?!

Twitter has decided to let the chopper spray, mostly at Diddy. After all, he’s dating a woman in her early 20s…again…when he’s closer to her dad’s age. Also, and let’s not forget this part: LORI HARVEY ALLEGEDLY USED TO DATE HIS SON. What kind of savagery is this? Look at some of these reactions:

Coming to see why Diddy is trending: 😟 After seeing why Diddy is trending: pic.twitter.com/qyYecspsG3 — BeAmericaAgain2020 💙💙 (@APDeniseW) August 4, 2019

Diddy is catching all the fire and brimstone from this bombshell revelation. Take a look…