Get Your Life Together: A Brazilian Gang Leader Dressed Up As His Teenage Daughter To Try Escaping From Prison

A Brazilian Gang Leader Dressed Up As His 19-Year-Old To Escape From Prison

A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape a high-security prison by dressing up as his teenage daughter — and yes, leaving his daughter behind in jail was part of the plan, according to authorities.

42-year-old Clauvino da Silva pretended to be a 19-year-old girl on Saturday as he tried to walk out of the front door of Rio’s Gericinó prison. His look was complete with smooth skin, long black hair, and a pink T-shirt with doughnuts and hearts.

The drug dealer’s disguise was so convincing, prison staff only ended up stopped him at the end of visiting time because he started acting too nervously, according to reports from The New York Post.

Da Silva–commonly known as “Shorty”–was filmed standing awkwardly with his hands behind his back as his costume was slowly exposed, starting with officials removing his glasses and a long black wig. The inmate then removed his shirt, showing a black bra underneath, along with a silicon mask that gave him a smooth, teenage-like complexion.

The convicted criminal planned to leave his daughter inside the jail in Rio de Janeiro, officials say. Police are looking into her possible role as an accomplice. Another woman, who is pregnant and able to avoid being searched, is also being probed for potentially smuggling in the outfit, according to local reports.

After his failed escape, Da Silva was transferred to a special unit of a maximum-security prison and will face disciplinary sanctions.