Stranger Things: Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Diddy Boppin’ Around With Hot Girl Lori & Step-Pop-Pop Steve

"Photos of Diddy & Lori Harvey on Vacation With Steve Harvey; Diddy’s Son Justin Who Lori Dated Wasn’t Invited; How Steve Harvey Plans to Handle The Situation?" Steve Harvey : pic.twitter.com/nY4Q181BcW — Kenn O'be`® (@TitanOfHipHop) August 4, 2019

Hilarious Reactions To Diddy & Lori’s Latest Sighting

Soooo it’s really, apparently, happening. Diddy and Lori are seemingly a thing WITH STEVE HARVEY’S BLESSING based on recent photos of them all enjoying life on what looks like a double date. Yea, it’s kinda strange and the has the whole entire internet in a befuddled TIZZY.

Lori Harvey after she meets with Diddy in Justin’s house pic.twitter.com/rB5rtOQhP1 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 4, 2019

