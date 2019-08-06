Pink Feathered Party Gal RihRih Revels In The Road During Barbados Cropover Celebrations

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Rihanna Takes Photos With Friends And Fans At Cropover In Barbados

RihRih has been home in Barbados for a few days for cropover festivities. The singer headlined the big celebration Monday, wearing a pink feathered costume and bantu knots for the annual parade.

Rihanna was photographed laughing and posing for photos with fans, friends and family — including some familiar faces (like Granddad!).

Hit the flip for more.

Of course her broskis were there

And bestie Melissa Forde

Rih’s dad looked on proudly

Categories: Bangers, Elsewhere In The World, For Your Viewing Pleasure

