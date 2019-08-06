Pink Feathered Party Gal RihRih Revels In The Road During Barbados Cropover Celebrations
By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Takes Photos With Friends And Fans At Cropover In Barbados
RihRih has been home in Barbados for a few days for cropover festivities. The singer headlined the big celebration Monday, wearing a pink feathered costume and bantu knots for the annual parade.
Rihanna was photographed laughing and posing for photos with fans, friends and family — including some familiar faces (like Granddad!).
Hit the flip for more.
Of course her broskis were there
And bestie Melissa Forde
Rih’s dad looked on proudly
