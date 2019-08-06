It’s A Family Affair: Jaden Smith Jumps Onstage At Sister Willow’s Show As Will, Jada And Jordyn Woods Watch From VIP

Willow Smith performs at The Roxy

Willow Smith’s Tour Stop In LA Was Packed With Family

If you’ve been keeping up with Willow Smith you may already know she’s been on her #WillowTheAlbumTour across the states in recent weeks. Well the tour made its LA stop at The Roxy Monday night and her family — including famous parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were in the building, along with Jordyn Woods.

Jaden Smith surprises fans as he jumps up on stage with Willow Smith during her performance at The Roxy

Big bro Jaden even hopped onstage and surprised fans by performing with Willow.

Check out more photos from the show below:

Hit the flip to find out what the Smith’s have been up to.

Like we told you, Willow has been on tour

<@addiexpatty> // 🌈ATL🥰 #willowthealbumtour

💜<NYC>💜 #willowthealbumtour

Jaden’s also been hitting stages – across the world, he was most recently in Toronto.

