Someone We Actually Like: Lil Nas X Covers British GQ Hype & Reveals What Life Has Been Like Since Coming Out

Lil Nas X Graces The Cover Of British GQ Amid Record Breaking Run

Lil Nas X is on top of the world right now, and across the pond, he’s on the front page of magazines.

The “Old Town Road” singer appears on the cover of British GQ Hype this month, and he spoke to the magazine about what he’s doing after the “Old Town Road” hype dies down, along with what people have been saying to him since he came out to the world as gay.

Just last week, the rapper broke the longstanding record for the longest running #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, so it’s safe to say he’s got a big career ahead of him. Despite that, it can definitely be scary telling the world about the intimate details of your life.

“Live your life to its fullest potential and don’t really care too much about what other people think of you. I used to say that cliché, but I never really lived by it, until now.” Lil Nas X told the publication. “Since I came out, people have been coming up to me saying, ‘You’re making a way for us.’”

The musician revealed that he was gay in a very nonchalant tweet following the release of his album, saying he was inspired to do so after feeling some great energy onstage performing “Old Town Road” during Pride month.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

He went on to tell British GQ, “I’m still in the first stage of figuring out who I am. I don’t know what kind of music I’ll be making ten years from now. I want to do everything and I’m still learning how I work. But the one thing I’ll always know is that people don’t know what they want until they get it. They didn’t know they wanted a song about taking a horse to the old town road in 2019. But they did.” As for his next steps in his career, Lil Nas X is just trying to make the most of his success and his time in the spotlight. “That’s my philosophy right now…do everything you can because [snap!]…it could all go in a second.”

For such a young kid, he’s definitely got a good head on his shoulders.

Check out this other segment with British GQ where he walks us through the making of “Old Town Road”: