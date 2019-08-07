Barb Meltdown: Drake Brought Out Cardi B For OVO Fest And Sparked Nicki Minaj-Related Slander

Thank you @Drake for bringing me out at OVO fest !shit was 🔥🔥🔥🔥.You see I would do a CardiO fest in The Bronx but ya can’t even behave in Bity Island 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/9wShVbRcuV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 6, 2019

Well things are getting spicy in Young Moneyland. Drake’s OVO Fest was a smash success as usual but Tuesday night might have been the biggest yet. Drizzy brought out Meek Mill, Meg Thee Stallion and more. However, the biggest shocker was him bringing out Cardi B, who, as you know, has been involved in a longstanding feud with supposed Drake bestie Nicki Minaj.

This may throw yet another wrinkle into a friendship that has seemingly been a bit less secure than it has been in the past. Now that Drake has brought out Nicki, the Barbz are happily roasting and dragging him for his latest stunt.

Drake is a whole snake how you bring out Cardi B and not Nicki at your own fest #OVOFest like that really bugs me because WHY 💀 — Brooklyn (@BrazyBrook) August 7, 2019

What do you think? Is this shaaaaade?