The Blacker The Panel The Sweeter The Scoops: CNN Rumored To Be Fast Tracking All-Black Show Featuring Network Regulars

Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye, April Ryan And Bakari Sellers Rumored To Be Getting A Show

We’re excited to learn that CNN may be creating a show around our favorite black political panelists!

According to Page Six reports:

We’re told the cable network hopes to hire regular CNN contributors April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers as panelists for a brand-new show. The plan was kicked into high gear following the positive response the group received after appearing on the network’s morning show, “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman” during the Democratic debates last week. “It was the most excitement on that morning show since Chris Cuomo left as co-anchor,” a source told us. “CNN is fast-tracking talks … to develop it into a stand-alone show. The early chatter is that it could start as a weekend show that would rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Kendis Gibson.” CNN did not comment when asked to do so by Page Six.

If you’ve been paying attention the four of them have been doing a lot of work together lately and it seems to be well received.

We just had church on @CNN. Shout out to @CNN for having @Bakari_Sellers, @AprilDRyan, @angela_rye, & I on @NewDay. Show some love if you want to see more of us. pic.twitter.com/bupZmXOeP8 — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) July 30, 2019

Cory Booker’s “Kool-Aid” moment – was it delivered right? @AprilDRyan @Bakari_Sellers @Angela_Rye and @AndrewGillum have some fun dissecting the zinger. “With black phrases you don’t enunciate every word,” says Sellers. “He was too pedigreed with it,” adds Ryan. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/SQze6Qd99T — New Day (@NewDay) August 1, 2019

Would you be here for a show with this quartet?