Don Life: Big Sean Performs “Single Again” Live For The First Time On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Big Sean Takes His New Single, “Single Again” To The Tonight Show

Big Sean is making his way back onto the music scene with “Single Again,” and on Wednesday night, he performed the track live for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the song’s music video, we saw Sean put on trial for supposedly cheating, depicting a world where that’s a punishable crime. In this new performance, the Detroit native tries speed dating in front of a huge ticking clock.

Peep the performance down below while we wait for Big Sean’s upcoming album Don Life to be released.