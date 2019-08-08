#BOSSIPSounds: TDE Singer SiR Releases New Visual Clip For “Hair Down” Featuring Kendrick Lamar [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
SiR Releases “Hair Down” Music Video Featuring Kendrick Lamar
If you haven’t heard of SiR then allow us the esteemed pleasure of introducing him to you.
The TDE signee recently inked a record deal with RCA and today he’s released the music video for his first single featuring Kendrick Lamar called “Hair Down”.
Press play below to check it out.
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.