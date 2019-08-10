Real Hot Girl Isht: Megan Thee Stallion & Nick Minaj Post Up Twinning As “Hot Girl Summer” Makes History On iTunes

‘Hot Girl Summer’ Makes iTunes History, Megan & Nicki Celebrate In Matching Outfits On Livestream

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have officially made HERstory together.

Their “Hot Girl’s Summer” track has officially become the first-ever female rap collaboration to hit the top spot on the iTunes USA chart, marking a seriously impressive accomplishment for Megan and Nicki. Of course, Ty Dolla $ign should be getting his credit too.

Megan @TheeStallion's "Hot Girl Summer" feat. @NickiMinaj & @TyDollaSign is now the FIRST female rap collab in HISTORY to hit #1 on iTunes USA. 🔥 This also makes it the first female collab of 2019 to achieve this & Megan's first song to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/VbaQi7aKKz — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 9, 2019

Minaj reflected on the success of the single, writing: “Yikes. Herstory in the making. should I run up on meg today & go live y’all? Or nah? Y’all deserve it for showing me how to go live with her that night.” Keeping her promise, the pair went live and they celebrated with fans in matching ensembles.

ICYMI, here is the track Megan and Nicki penned together with Ty Dolla. Are YOU here for it??

Congratulations, ladies!