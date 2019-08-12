It’s A Boy! Christina Milian And Matt Pokora Reveal They’re Having A Swirly Son

- By Bossip Staff

Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt POkora

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Christina Milian And Matt Pokora Have Gender Reveal Party

More congratulations for Christina Milian and Matt Pokora! The couple hosted a gender reveal party over the weekend and it looks like they’ll be having a sweet liddo Cubano/French son…

Love these photos.

Matt’s great with C-Milli’s daughter Violet already — just watch this video he posted earlier this weekend:

Super cute! When is this baby coming again? Christina’s barely showing and we already can’t wait for their son to arrive!

