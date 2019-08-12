Kim K Just Shared The Trailer For The New Season Of “KUWTK,” Plus Tokyo Is Totally North West’s Jam [VIDEO]
North West Is A Fashionista
It’s Monday and Kimmy Cakes wants the Kardashians to be on your mind! The reality star posted the trailer for the new season of the show on the gram this morning.
Looks like the new season kicks off in less than a month, on September 8th.
Will you be watching? Or have the Kardashians and Jenners already stolen enough of your bandwidth?
Hit the flip for more from the upcoming season as well as North West’s “lewks” from the West’s family trip to Japan.
Looks like the KarJenners are getting in on the YeeHaw Agenda too. Do you think the family will ever squash ALL of their little issues?
And speaking of dressing up. You’ve got to see North West’s self-styled looks for Japan. Hit the flip to see.
View this post on Instagram
My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive. 💅🏼👽👘👑🌊🍬
Over the weekend Kim revealed her daughter North is really into fashion — so much so that she allowed her to style herself for the family’s trip to Tokyo. Pretty precious right? Hit the flip for more!
