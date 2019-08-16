Remember Her? People Think One Of These #RHOA Season One Stars Is Coming Back To Bravo

Is Deshawn Snow Coming Back To “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”?

As RHOA season 12’s November premiere date looms near more rumors are swirling about the cast.

Most recently RHOA fans are speculating that a housewife who’s been missing in action since waaaaaaay back in season 1 might be making her return.

Deshawn Snow who was part of the original 2008 cast alongside NeNe, Kim Zolciak, Sheree, and Lisa Wu has been posing for new pics.

In one in particular, however, the foundation head, entrepreneur and mom posed with (some man candy) and a gaggle of peaches captioned, “Plot twist.”

Now while the pic could be completely innocent, fans are noting that when NeNe marked her season 10 return she posed with peaches.

Just a coincidence or is this something more???

Interestingly enough, Deshawn recently spoke on a possible TV return; hit the flip.