Remember Her? People Think One Of These #RHOA Season One Stars Is Coming Back To Bravo
Is Deshawn Snow Coming Back To “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”?
As RHOA season 12’s November premiere date looms near more rumors are swirling about the cast.
Most recently RHOA fans are speculating that a housewife who’s been missing in action since waaaaaaay back in season 1 might be making her return.
Deshawn Snow who was part of the original 2008 cast alongside NeNe, Kim Zolciak, Sheree, and Lisa Wu has been posing for new pics.
In one in particular, however, the foundation head, entrepreneur and mom posed with (some man candy) and a gaggle of peaches captioned, “Plot twist.”
Now while the pic could be completely innocent, fans are noting that when NeNe marked her season 10 return she posed with peaches.
Just a coincidence or is this something more???
Interestingly enough, Deshawn recently spoke on a possible TV return; hit the flip.
Deshawn spoke with our sister site MadameNoire and told them that she has a TV show in the works—-it sounds like however, that it’s NOT “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
“TV is a vehicle. I can use that to help women on a global level,” she said. “Whatever show it ends up being, either way, it’s a vehicle to further my mission. They have some ideas, I have some ideas, but we’re kind of going back and forth on what the ultimate show will be.”
One thing she’s sure of as she preps her new series is that she still doesn’t want to be involved in any drama. She has more important things she wants to focus on.
“Anything that’s empowering people, I’ll do it.”
Dahhhh well! She did note that shes’s still in contact with NeNe who “will always reach out to me and invite me [out],” she said.
Would you be down to see more of Deshawn Snow? She’s looking GREAT these days; see more of what we mean on the next pages.
I’m excited to co-host @mercedescotchery 2nd annual Called by Name brunch in Charlotte. Come join us! Click on link in her bio for more info + tickets.🌸 Repost @mercedescotchery I am excited to have @deshawnsnow share her journey as an entrepreneur and mother at the Called By Name brunch this year. DeShawn Snow is a mother, businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality. Audiences first met DeShawn as the original member of Bravo’s hit reality show, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” (RHOA), which first aired in 2008. For one season, viewers watched DeShawn’s idyllic life, married to college sweetheart and NBA player Eric Snow. But after 12 years of marriage, the couple called it quits in 2010. DeShawn remains a fan favorite thanks to Bravo reruns and special segments. Since leaving the show, DeShawn has continued to build her career, merging her business acumen with her entertainment interests. She has a slew of projects in the works and she’s also the author of a children’s book series titled, “Lil Shawnee,” for preteen girls, which provides empowering and encouraging messages with a sprinkling of heavenly advice. On the business side, DeShawn is a REALTOR® with Sotheby’s International Realty, a global leader in residential luxury real estate. She created the Global Sports + Entertainment Group to provide a focused and superior level of service tailored to the demanding lifestyles of athletes, entertainers and prominent business professionals and their families. DeShawn goes above and beyond the standard by integrating luxury real estate and lifestyle management services for her most discriminating clientele. _______ Tickets Available at Link in Bio! 💃🏾
