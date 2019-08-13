The Joe Budden Podcast: Episode 270 “Devastating” Talks Rick Ross Album, Joe Biden, And Petty Tyrese [Video]

The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 270 “Devastating”

Yesterday was a very eventful one for one Joseph Anthony Budden II after his appearance on Nicki Minaj’s #QueenRadio went awry in a hurry.

Prior to that, Joe’s weekly dose of brunch-booted shenanigans hit YouTube where he and the fellas talked about Rick Ross new album, Joe Biden’s comment about “poor kids” and much more.

Press play to check it out.

The next podcast is going to be a doozy. Ratings and streaming numbers for everybody.