Hottie Heaven: Best (And Funniest) Reactions To Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Hootenanny

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

View this post on Instagram

Real Hot girl shit 🔥😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Meg & Jordyn Link Up, Blow Up Internet

We’re completely obsessed with baddie BFFs Jordyn & Meg who linked up in LA for a hot girl hootenanny that had all the valuable content we deserve: hot girls singing in cars, hot girls dancing, hot girls bonding over hair and hot girl photoshoots.

WHEW, a MOMENT that we’re sure made Kylie Jenner punch the air along with the rest of Jordyn’s frustrated haters forced to watch her rise to untouchable queendom.

Peep the best (and funniest) reactions To Jordyn & Meg’s Hot Girl Hootenanny on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Real Hot girl shit 🔥😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.