How Sweet: Son’s Janet Jackson Backstage Surprise For Gracious Father Goes Viral [Video]

Janet Jackson Surprises Mature Fan, His Reaction Is So Pure

Twitter user KB Strawder Jr. initially shared a video of himself gifting his father with tickets to the concert of one of his favorite artists! Now his dream is fulfilled, tenfold. Back in June Strawder treated his dad to a Janet Jackson show in Las Vegas. His dad flew out of his seat. People on twitter began to tag the singer in the comments, hoping she would see.

Well, we think she saw it! The pop star went a step further and surprised the parent after the show…scroll down to see it!

Watch my dad’s reaction to him finding out that my brother and I are taking him to Las Vegas to see @janetjackson 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j34AYEp0cT — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) June 16, 2019

This video is really the SWEATEST thing you will see all week. Hit play.

Remember my dads reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?….well we went to the show and there was one more surprise. pic.twitter.com/NjMAQOMWkN — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) August 11, 2019

How sweet!