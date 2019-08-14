Sneak Peek: Watch First 6 Minutes Of ‘Black Ink Crew’ Season 8 — DMX’s New Fiancée Has Bachelorette Party At The Shop! [Video]

Black Ink Crew: New Season 6 minute Sneak Peek

The Harlem crew from VH1’s ‘Black Ink” are back on television screens tonight for a new season. In the first 6 minutes of the show, there’s already A LOT happening. There’s a bachelorette party going on and Puma is there hosting. Apparently, it’s revealed that the bride-to-be has a famous fiancee. She’s marrying NYC rap legend DMX.

Did we mention that Puma is back? Donna is more familiar faces are there too. And why is Sky talk through a TV screen?

Will YOU be watching tonight? Hit play to get a sneak peek!