Celebrity Seeds: Jamie Foxx And Sylvester Stallone Support Their Daughters At The ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ Premiere [Photos]

Nia Long, Jordyn Woods And Bhad Bhabie Attend ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ Premiere

Proud Papas Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone showed up to support their daughters Corinne and Sistine Rose at the premiere of their new film ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged.’

Nia Long posted a photo with Corinne this week, congratulating her dad for doing a great job with her.

Nia also stars in the film. Doesn’t she look amazing in this mint green dress?

Nia Long’s family also came through to support her.

