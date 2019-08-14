Celebrity Seeds: Jamie Foxx And Sylvester Stallone Support Their Daughters At The ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ Premiere [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Jamie and Corinne Foxx with Sistine Rose and Sylvester Stallone '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Nia Long, Jordyn Woods And Bhad Bhabie Attend ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ Premiere

Proud Papas Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone showed up to support their daughters Corinne and Sistine Rose at the premiere of their new film ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged.’

Nia Long posted a photo with Corinne this week, congratulating her dad for doing a great job with her.

Nia also stars in the film. Doesn’t she look amazing in this mint green dress?

Nia Long family at the '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Premiere

Source: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

Nia Long’s family also came through to support her.

Hit the flip for more famous faces from the premiere, including Jordyn Woods, Bhad Bhabie and more.

Jordyn Woods at the '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Premiere

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Jordyn Woods been showin’ out y’all…

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie at the '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Premiere

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Are you feelin Bhad Bhabie’s getup?

