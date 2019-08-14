Jigga What? Jay-Z’s Partnership With NFL Causes Mixed Reactions (And Typical Tantrums From Tomi Lahren)

The Internet Reacts To Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership

So Jay-Z is officially partnering with the NFL and some folks have questions.

According to NFL.com, Roc Nation — the entertainment company founded by Jigga — is entering a multiyear partnership with the NFL to augment the league’s live game experience and to amplify their social justice efforts. NFL.com reports:

“As part of the agreement, Roc Nation will advise on the selection of artists for major NFL performances like the Super Bowl. A major component of the partnership will be to nurture and strengthen community through football and music, including through the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.”

Inspire Change was launched by the NFL in early 2019. With the help of NFL players, the goal of the initiative is to create positive change in communities across the U.S. The league office and NFL teams will work with the Players Coalition and other NFL players to support initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity. They’ll mainly focus on economic advancement and education, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

Roc Nation will also partner with the NFL to create and distribute content across multiple music streaming platforms for a variety of initiatives.

With news of the partnership, reactions have been varied to say the least.

Of course, you had dramatic drywall dirt like Tomi Lahren being outraged:

“Jay-Z will be consulting with the NFL for the Super Bowl halftime show and other performances because apparently the league doesn’t hate America and law enforcement officers at a level satisfactory enough for the former drug dealer.”

But then you had folks down for the cause who were also a little salty. Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid slammed the partnership as “disingenuous” considering the NFL has still blackballed Colin Kaepernick. When a fan alluded to Reid being a hypocrite for playing in the NFL, he responded in a series of tweets:

“You & some others seem to misunderstand that we had no beef with the NFL until they started perpetuating the systemic oppression that we are fighting by blackballing Colin and then me. Nah I won’t quit playing but I will be a royal pain in the NFL’s a** for acting like they care about people of color by forming numerous disingenuous partnerships to address social injustice while collectively blackballing Colin, the person who brought oppression and social injustice to the forefront of the NFL platform.”

