Soooo THICC: True Religion Makes Model Raven Tracy The Face & Designer Of Capsule Collection

True Religion Launches Capsule Collection With Raven Tracy

Guess who’s making big moves on the LA model scene? Raven Tracy, fiancee to jailed Ian Connor is holding it down with her own capsule collection. True Religion just released a 17-piece capsule with the IG influencer.

According to TR, “the collection features signature pieces, including a variety of denim, t-shirts, and swimwear that are representative of the quality craftsmanship and body positivity ethos of both True Religion and Raven Tracy. In addition to the 17 pieces, 3 new styles of True Religion’s Jennie jeans are set to launch early September.”

Will YOU be buying?

Check out the collection below and more from Raven modeling the pieces after the flip!