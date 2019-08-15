Soooo THICC: True Religion Makes Model Raven Tracy The Face & Designer Of Capsule Collection
True Religion Launches Capsule Collection With Raven Tracy
Guess who’s making big moves on the LA model scene? Raven Tracy, fiancee to jailed Ian Connor is holding it down with her own capsule collection. True Religion just released a 17-piece capsule with the IG influencer.
According to TR, “the collection features signature pieces, including a variety of denim, t-shirts, and swimwear that are representative of the quality craftsmanship and body positivity ethos of both True Religion and Raven Tracy. In addition to the 17 pieces, 3 new styles of True Religion’s Jennie jeans are set to launch early September.”
Will YOU be buying?
Check out the collection below and more from Raven modeling the pieces after the flip!
I really used to save up my little checks to buy myself one pair of True Religions and now I just designed my own collaborative line of basics with them. Wow… You can’t tell me law of attraction ain’t real. Look at my 2019 goals board! I literally have been Affirming everything i want. Keep setting goals, put in the work and if it’s for you it will always be. Gratitude to the highest being 🙏🏾humbled beyond words. Shop the collection in my bio… if you want.❤️
