Doja Cat Finally Releases Video For “Juicy”…And You Can See That THANG From The Front [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Doja Cat, Tyga Release “Juicy” Visual
Doja Cat is having fun in the spotlight. The “Mooo” singer went viral last year for her video, so in that same vein she’s released an exciting visual for “Juicy”. Tyga is on the remix as well. And did we mention her bawwwdy is looking delectable through the clip?
Enjoy!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.