Happy Birthday, Nip: A Gallery Of Rarely Seen Nipsey Hussle Photos

- By Bossip Staff
Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA

Rare Nipsey Hussle Photos

We’ve never stopped mourning the tragic death of iconic artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, visionary, father and lover Nipsey Hussle who left an untouchable legacy worth celebrating on his immortalized birthday.

Blessed with a world-changing perspective that inspired an entire generation of dreamers, the Los Angeles-bred rapper (who would’ve turned 34 today) brought level-headed gusto to a chaotic industry fueled by clout chasing and negativity.

At this point, it’s safe to say Nip was the most respected rapper of his era who inspired fellow artists to pour their hearts and dollars back into the community, promote financial literacy, invest in themselves and flip dreams into lucrative realities.

And, for that, he’s a legend who inspired a day of unity, positivity and self-reflection at a critical time in society when we need that pure Nipsey energy just to make it through the day.

Nipsey Hussle

Source: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA

Nipsey Hussle

Source: Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle

Source: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Nipsey Hussle

Source: Larry Busacca/Getty Images For Roc Nation

Nipsey Hussle

Source: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The King!

    The Greatest to ever do it

