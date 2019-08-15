A Friendly Reminder That Doja Cat Is Thicker Than Cracker Barrel Gravy

Doja Cat Is F I N E

At this point, you should be familiar with beautifully THICK (and often misunderstood) Pop minx Doja Cat who despite a few missteps continues to shine as one of the dopest (and weirdest) new-ish artists in the game.

Blessed with criminally colossal cakes, the Queen of Moo&B is doing what she does best in her visually delicious new “Juicy” video that has the whole entire internet in a creep eye TIZZY.

Peep our very necessary Doja Cat celebration on the flip.