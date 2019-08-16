Some Sweet Black Lovin’: Usain Bolt Takes A Baecation With His Beautiful Boo Thang Kasi Bennett
- By Bossip Staff
Usain Bolt Vacations In Spain With Stunning Girlfriend
It looks like Usain Bolt and his stunning better half Kasi Bennett are still going strong. The couple were photographed living it up in Formentera this week. The couple were previously plagued with rumors of his infidelities following the 2016 Olympics. Glad that’s all behind them now!
The couple were photographed languishing aboard a luxury boat before coming ashore for dinner with friends. Bolt gladly obliged fans looking to take photos while Kasi patiently waited.
Check out more photos of the couple vacationing below:
Hit the flip for more stunning photos of Kasi.
