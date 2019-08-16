Marlon Wayans Remembers Eddie Murphy Visiting Him & His Brothers In The Projects [Video]

Marlon Wayans Talks About His Interesting Encounter With Eddie Murphy

Marlon Wayans stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to talk about his new movie on Netflix, Sextuplets.

While he’s in the building, the comedian tells a story about the time he and his brothers comedy-roasted Eddie Murphy when he visited them at home in the projects. He also explains his desire to channel his idol by playing multiple characters in Sextuplets.

Check out the full interview down below: