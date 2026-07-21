Subscribe
Close
Beauty

Kandi Burruss & More Celebs Serve Curves At The Lucien Carnival

Kandi Burruss, Chloe Bailey & More Celebs Serve Sizzling ‘Legs And Hips And Body’ Baring Looks At The 2026 Lucien Carnival

The RHOA alum, Chlöe Bailey, Angela Simmons, and more are big, bold, and fashionable in St. Lucia.

Published on July 21, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Kandi Burruss, 50, exudes confidence in a sultry red-and-gold costume.
  • Angela Simmons' vibrant feathered ensemble showcases her curves unapologetically.
  • Chlöe Bailey's jewel-encrusted bodysuit and headpiece radiate femme fatale energy.
1 of 4

If you have never been, Carnival is a time for island fashion, couture and a little bit of skin. Well, in some cases, a lot of it.

ESSENCE Black Women In Music Luncheon
Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

We are talking about cakes on full display, thigh meat in all its glory, and curves, curves, and more curves. The costumes are big and bold – reflecting the confidence of the women who wear them. It is all in celebration of Caribbean culture, music, style, and what makes us us.

The 2026 Lucian Carnival in Saint Lucia is the latest Carnival event reminding us why we love the celebration. And some of our favorite celebrities are outside. Kandi Burruss, Chlöe Bailey, Angela Simmons, and Monyetta Shaw have been serving some of their flyest festival fits.

So, let’s get into them.

Kandi Burruss Is The Lady In Redmonye

At 50 years old, Kandi is clearly showing us that age is nothing but a number. The Broadway producer, singer, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is entering her new decade with a confidence we love. Some might say she is putting women “half her age to shame.”

She recently dropped pics on Instagram of her fit. “She’s ready to Mash up di road! Thanks for getting the team and I right,” Kandi captioned her post.

Her costume was covered in red-and-gold details, with flowing fabric and fringe hanging from her arms, waist and legs. Gold accents decorated the revealing bodice, while an elaborate crown framed her face.

Her chocolate melanin skin glowed against the bold red. A jeweled neckpiece, red garters and embellished knee pieces added more sparkle. Her cakes, thighs and curves were all on display in the sultry costume.

Kandi finished the look with tall red platform heels, smoky eye makeup and a matching red lip. She also wore an enormous backpiece featuring red, white and black feathers. No notes, Kandi!

Angela Simmons Is Pretty As A Peacock

Angela Simmons brought color, attitude, and fabulousness to Saint Lucia. The entrepreneur rocked a bright costume covered in red, yellow, blue, orange and fuchsia feathers.

The vibrant shades popped against her melanin skin. Her jeweled bodysuit showed off her curves, while matching thigh-high pieces extended the stones and embellishments down her legs.

Angela’s cakes were on display, and she did not shy away from showing off the body God gave her. Her massive backpiece surrounded her in feathers and color. She completed the costume with clear heels and a towering headpiece covered in crystals and multicolored spikes.

Chlöe Bailey Gives Femme Fatale In Fuchsia

Chlöe Bailey is not playing in St. Lucia. As she enjoyed the music and vibes, the singer rocked a jewel-covered costume featuring fuchsia, purple, orange, blue and gold.

Related Stories

Her barely-there bodysuit included sparkling stones across the bust, waist and hips. Matching jeweled leg pieces stretched from her thighs to her ankles, highlighting every curve.

The singer stood beneath an enormous arrangement of fuchsia, orange and blue feathers. Her headpiece included more crystals, feathers and colorful spikes rising above her head. Chlöe completed the outfit with clear platform heels.

Monyetta Shaw Brings The Red-And-Gold Details

Monyetta Shaw also chose red and gold for her time on the road. Her costume featured a jeweled bra, a nude base and dangling embellishments across her waist, hips and thighs.

A large gold-and-red headpiece added height, while red tassel earrings framed her face. Monyetta also wore decorative pieces along her arms and legs, including jeweled garters and ankle cuffs.

She completed the costume with red footwear and a feathered backpiece featuring red, white and black accents. Flowing red fabric moved from her arms as she danced in the Saint Lucia sun.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
1234

Kandi Burruss, Chloe Bailey & More Celebs Serve Sizzling ‘Legs And Hips And Body’ Baring Looks At The 2026 Lucien Carnival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related Tags

Celebrity News celebrity thirst traps Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals

Heartwarming Moments From Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
A collage of four images: 1) Two men in suits holding a trophy, 2) Three men in suits walking on a gold-colored stage, 3) A group of people celebrating a sports victory, 4) A man in a red tie and suit holding a trophy.

Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Out of Himself During Spain's World Cup Celebration

Hip-Hop Wired
A portrait photograph of a woman with dark skin and curly hair styled in a bun, wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera.

'I Did What I Had To Do' — Black Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Finding 20-Year-Old Man Hiding Under Her 15-Year-Old Daughter's Bed

MadameNoire
Two young men wearing Glizzy Street hats and aprons, holding Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers products, in front of a banner advertising "National Hot Dog Day" event at Lincoln Park, Long Beach, CA.

Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Global Grind
Latest Stories
Two people, a bearded man and a woman in a headscarf, standing together on a beach.
38 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gods, Monsters & BEGGARS! Blockbuster Behemoth ‘The Odyssey’ Conquers Box Office With Massive Global Debut, Sparks Hilarious Tweets, Memes, Videos & More

Comments
Three women in formal attire smiling at the camera: a woman with long brown hair, a woman in a white suit, and a woman in a yellow dress with a diamond necklace.
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Pauletta Pearson Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson & More Prettily Pose For Pics After Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Honorary Membership

Comments
Spain v England - UEFA Euro 2024 - Final - Olympiastadion
22 Items
WAGs  |  lexdirects

Gorgeous GOOOOALS! A Gallery Of The Baddest World Cup WAGs Serving ‘Sporty Chic’ Stadium Style & Soccer Pitch Perfect Pics

Comments
27 Items
Celebrity  |  Davonta Herring

The Drake Curse Is Real And These 10 Moments Prove It Beyond Any Doubt

Comments
A smiling woman wearing a pink outfit sitting on a couch in front of a "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" backdrop.
Celebrity Gossip  |  Sammy Approved

Ex-Friend Files: Shamea Says Porsha Started The Family Drama As ‘RHOA’ Scotland Trip Reignites Their Friendship Fallout

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close