If you have never been, Carnival is a time for island fashion, couture and a little bit of skin. Well, in some cases, a lot of it.

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

We are talking about cakes on full display, thigh meat in all its glory, and curves, curves, and more curves. The costumes are big and bold – reflecting the confidence of the women who wear them. It is all in celebration of Caribbean culture, music, style, and what makes us us.

The 2026 Lucian Carnival in Saint Lucia is the latest Carnival event reminding us why we love the celebration. And some of our favorite celebrities are outside. Kandi Burruss, Chlöe Bailey, Angela Simmons, and Monyetta Shaw have been serving some of their flyest festival fits.

So, let’s get into them.

Kandi Burruss Is The Lady In Redmonye

At 50 years old, Kandi is clearly showing us that age is nothing but a number. The Broadway producer, singer, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is entering her new decade with a confidence we love. Some might say she is putting women “half her age to shame.”

She recently dropped pics on Instagram of her fit. “She’s ready to Mash up di road! Thanks for getting the team and I right,” Kandi captioned her post.

Her costume was covered in red-and-gold details, with flowing fabric and fringe hanging from her arms, waist and legs. Gold accents decorated the revealing bodice, while an elaborate crown framed her face.

Her chocolate melanin skin glowed against the bold red. A jeweled neckpiece, red garters and embellished knee pieces added more sparkle. Her cakes, thighs and curves were all on display in the sultry costume.

Kandi finished the look with tall red platform heels, smoky eye makeup and a matching red lip. She also wore an enormous backpiece featuring red, white and black feathers. No notes, Kandi!