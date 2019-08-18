Wendy Williams Kicks It With Cardi, Begs Fans To ‘Save Her’ From Her Hot Girl Summer
Hot girl Wendy’s back on the prowl! After already canoodling with a younger man and partying with her “little sis” Blac Chyna, newly single Wendy Williams partied over the weekend in New York.
Wendy kicked it with Cardi B Saturday as well as her bestie Medina for a night on the town that included Cardi twerking and Wendy’s legs swelling from her lymphedema. She also added that she’s “frightened by the drama” but “happy at the same time” as she anxiously awaits her September 16 return to TV.
Ok I'm done with this life!!😫I'm frightened by the drama! Please recuse me September 16th! Medina is the worst. @iamcardib is twerking. My legs are on swollen. My son is here. Nephew Travis is like GOOD; right with his aunt! 😿I'm frightened, but happy @ the same time. #aboutlastnight #summer #nyc
LMAO! Looks like Wendy’s overwhelmed by her hot girl summer shenanigans.
Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee caught video of Cardi partying with Wendy, look how happy Wendy looks to be out with the rapper. The group was out for Jason Lee’s’s birthday.
Live your best life, Wendy.
Wendy tried to share Jason Lee’s video on her page, but we all know Auntie’s phone quality is piss poor.
Wendy also celebrated her son little Kevin’s 19th birthday.
Wendy also posed for a pic with a bearded mystery man. “Summer is FUN,” Wendy captioned the pic.
Where’s your doctor bae, Wendy?
